Festo builds a robot bird (video)

One of the recurring themes in Isaac Asimov’s short stories about robots is that human beings, for the most part, pretty much hated robots with any level of human intelligence – which was dubbed the “Frankenstein Complex.”

In Isaac Asimov short story “That Thou Art Mindful of Him”, two robots that were designed to think more intuitively were given the task of coming up with a way acclimating humans to robots in order to diminish the “Frankenstein Complex” so that robots could be sold on Earth. Their solution? Build animal robots with signficiantly less intelligence in order to acclimate people to them.