Fidel Castro’s crocodile bites elderly man at party in Sweden

A man in his mid-70s has been bitten at a party by a crocodile that once belonged to Fidel Castro.

The pensioner was attending a private party at the Skansen Aquarium in Stockholm.

“He had his arm on the wrong side of the security glass and was then bitten by one of the crocodiles,” Mikael Pettersson, a police control room officer, told Swedish news agency TT.

The man was bitten after he climbed up to make a speech in a part of the aquarium that was adjacent to the crocodile enclosure.

“He was stood with his back against the crocodiles with his arm stretched back over the protective barrier when the crocodile bit him,” a Skansen spokesperson said in a statement.

