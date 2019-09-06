Fifty Shades of Grey fan strangles himself in sex game gone wrong

Philip Walker was found hanged on a bed at his home in East Yorkshire

A fan of the popular book Fifty Shades of Grey was found dead by his shocked mother after he accidentally strangled himself during a sex game gone wrong, an inquest has heard.

Philip Walker was found hanged on a bed at his home in East Yorkshire, by his devastated mother on March 5 this year.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service arrived at the scene to find the 37-year-old’s naked body with a ligature around his neck and a chastity box locked around his genitals.

Members of Mr. Walker’s family searched his room a few days after his death, finding a number of sex toys, a CD case full of pornographic material and several bottles of empty lubricant.

more at dailymail.co.uk