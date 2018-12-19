Final countdown for 3rd Messinia pro-am golf event at Costa Navarino

The pros will compete in a 54-hole Strokeplay individual competition at the tournament, claiming a total prize pool of 30,000 euros

The final countdown has begun for Costa Navarino’s 3rd International Messinia Pro-Am golf tournament, which will be held during February 20-23, 2019.

Registrations for the 30 participating teams at the two 18-hole signature pitches – The Dunes Course and The Bay Course of Costa Navarino – continue until January 18, via the event’s official website here.

Messinia Pro-Am 2019 golfers will be able to get real-time updates on scores both at team and individual levels through the GolfBox live score service.

The 30 participating teams (comprising a professional and three amateurs) will compete at The Dunes Course on Thursday, February 21; The Bay Course on Friday, February 22, and The Dunes Course on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

The pros will compete in a 54-hole Strokeplay individual competition at the tournament, claiming a total prize pool of 30,000 euros.

The 3rd International Messinia Pro-Am tournament will further enhance the work of SOS Children’s Villages Greece, a member of SOS Children’s Villages International, which supports children in need.

As last year, there are two ways to support SOS Children’s Villages: a) Through the charity night “A good cause to STRIKE”, to be held on February 22, as part of the international tournament, and b) through Messinia Pro-Am’s website with online donations here.

AEGEAN , a member of Star Alliance, is the official airline partner of the event.

Vodafone and Hertz are the official sponsors of the event.

Erasmus is the official travel partner coordinating and ensuring the smooth registration and accommodation process.

Official supporters of the tournament include J.VOURAKIS SONS EE, Nescafé Alegria and Kalamata Papadimitriou .

The tournament is assisted by ECOLAB .

The 3rd Messinia Pro-Am is organized in collaboration with the PGAs of Europe and is held under the auspices of PGA of Greece and the Hellenic Golf Federation.

For special accommodation packages at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino and the full program of Messinia Pro-Am, press here.

Source: thegreekobserver