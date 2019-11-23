Final curtains for free access to porn sites

Users will need to confirm that they are 18 using their driver’s license or passport…

The data change regarding the free access to pornographic sites. This huge entertainment industry is already preparing to react through legal actions..

Discussions have been going on in Europe for many months. In fact, the UK will start right away, with many countries using it as an example, both for reactions and for the effectiveness of the measures it will take.

In particular, the British will not be allowed access to adult content from April 2020 unless they prove that they are adults.

They will then be required to prove that they are of the appropriate age by up loading their passport or identity card within four weeks of the day they request access.

The ‘AgeID’ system already has several porn sites integrated, allowing users to confirm that they are 18 using their driver’s license or passport.

In this way, the UK Government believes it will limit the visits of minors to pornographic sites that are now completely free and with millions of visitors daily. At the same time they hope to give a strong blow to child pornography.

Note that April 2020 is the final date for the implementation of the law’s provisions that passed in 2017 and has been postponed many times since then…