Financial Times: Mitsotakis buoyed by Greeks’ desire for change after Syriza era

In an article entitled “Mitsotakis buoyed by Greeks’ desire for change after Syriza era”, Athens correspondent Kerin Hope writes that Greeks are ready for a change and vote for the centre-right leader of New Democracy (ND) Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The piece points out that after 5 years of SYRIZA and its leader Alexis Tsipra’s confrontational politics, which nearly resulted in a disorderly exit of Greece from the Eurozone area in 2015, Mr. Mitsotakis believes the country is ready for a change.

The article says Mr. Mitsotakis is confident that his party will prevail on the July 7 national elections, as his support in working-class neighbourhoods has increased.

The piece goes on to say that ND holds an 8 to 10 percentage point lead in opinion polls, with a new-found appeal based on promises of tax cuts, after a four-year squeeze on middle-class incomes, and the prospect of new full-time jobs that could slow the pace of emigration by skilled young Greeks. Mr Mitsotakis pledges “immediate” measures to make Greece more attractive to foreign investors and accelerate growth.

