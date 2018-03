Winners will have the chance to receive a partial reimbursement on the money they paid to the tax office

The winners of the tax receipt lottery results were announced in the evening. The lucky winners who took part in the lottery will have the chance to receive a partial reimbursement on the money they paid to the tax office during the previous period. for the names go here

At the same time, all taxpayers can enter the relevant page of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) and by using their taxisnet codes to see if they have won. here