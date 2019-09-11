Finland: Christian MP under Police “hate crime” investigation after posting Bible verse!

A Christian MP in Finland is under police hate crime investigation after she posted an image of Bible verses and questioned why the country’s Evangelical Lutheran Church was supporting LGBT pride events.

Päivi Räsänen, an MP for the Christian Democrats and Finland’s former Interior Minister, criticized the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland (ECLF) on Facebook over its participation in Helsinki’s gay pride week.

“How does the foundation of the church’s teachings, the Bible, fit with elevating sin and shame as reasons for pride?” Räsänen posted alongside an image of a Bible opened to Romans 1:24-27 from the New Testament.

The Bible verse describes homosexuality as “sinful,” “shameful” and “unnatural.”

Police responded by opening an investigation into Räsänen on charges of “incitement against sexual and gender minorities”.

