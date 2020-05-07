Finnish tour operator cancels all holiday packages to Corfu, Lefkada, Parga, Santorini and Thassos

The largest tour operator in Finland, which belongs to the Finnair group, Aurinkomatkat – Suntours announced it would be cancelling all holiday packages for Corfu, Lefkada, Parga, Santorini and Thassos from July to October 2020.

Holiday packages for the areas of Calabria in Italy were also cancelled on the same dates. Aurinkomatkat had already announced the cancellation of all trips until June 30 and is now cancelling all holiday packages, city holidays and Finnair Holidays trips from July 1st to July 31st, 2020.

also read

Business owners permitted to move to islands to prepare their businesses, Deputy Tourism Minister says

Greece, Israel and Cyprus may create a safe zone for tourism