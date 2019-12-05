Fire at Athenaeum Palace Hotel: Possible arson (videos)

Two small oil-filled containers were found by the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Hellenic Fire Brigade

The images on the floors of the luxury hotel Athenaeum Palace show the extent of the damages and the seriousness of the situation that unfolded earlier in the morning of Thursday.

According to protothema.gr exclusive information, the possibility of arson has not been ruled out, as in room 202 two small oil-filled containers were found by the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Hellenic Fire Brigade.

According to testimonies, the cleaners are said to have told firefighters they carried the small oil tanks wrapped in linen, placing them in a room. Indeed, a cleaner burst into tears, in the face of possible charges of direct involvement in arson.

When the fire broke out there was panic. Fearful the hotel’s tenants began running to save themselves, either on the balconies or on the emergency stairs, leaving their belongings behind. It is noteworthy that firefighters and policemen who entered the hotel found thrown money, purses and other personal belongings in the corridors of the floors due to the panic.

As you can see in the exclusive footage, shortly after the fire, the fire extinguishing system operated on the ground floor of the hotel, creating a pool of water.

It is not known whether the fire detection system worked well on the other floors, some of which suffered significant damage, as you can see in the related video by protothema.gr