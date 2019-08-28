Fire at Hymettus mountain in Athens (video-photos) (Upd.3)

A residential area was threatened by the flames

UPDATE: The fire is out. Fire fighting forces are still in position for precautionary reasons.

Shortly after 11.30′ a fire broke out in the forest area of Hymettus mountain, opposite the local cemetery and near the Rock Theater.

Strong firefighting forces rush to the site as the fire burns near a dense residential area.

The winds are strong pushing the fire towards the area of Kareas.

