Fire at London’s Mayfair building

Huge plumes of smoke are pouring from a building in central London’s Mayfair as 60 firefighters tackle to blaze.

The fire was located at a restaurant in Albemarle Street – with half the kitchen floor and ducting from ground floor to roof level alight.

The London Fire Brigade said: “Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire at a restaurant in Albemarle Street in Mayfair.

“Half of the ground floor kitchen and half of the ducting from ground floor to roof level is alight.

“The Brigade was called at 1608. Fire crews from Soho, Lambeth, Kensington, Euston, Paddington, Chelsea and Dowgate fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

It is believed to have now been extinguished although smoke continues to billow from the roof.

Pedestrians below the building could be seen peering to the sky as debris fell from the burning roof.

Fire fighters were filmed using aerial ladders to blast the flames

source mirror.co.uk