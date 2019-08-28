Fire breaks out near Delphi archaeological site (photos)

The site is not in danger, as the Fire Department said

The Fire Department is on alert after a fire broke out in the area of Delphi in Fokis.

19 firefighters, nine vehicles, a special hiking unit and two PZL fire fighting aircraft were immediately mobilised, while shortly thereafter more firefighters were deployed upping the total number to 39 firefighters with 13 vehicles, two groups of hikers, two PZLs, four aircraft, and one helicopter.

As the Fire Department said in a statement, there is no danger to the archaeological site or to the residences. For the time being, the fires are burning fir trees and low vegetation, while the strong winds blowing in the area are making it difficult to extinguish the fire.