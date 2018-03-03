Fire burning the building in Larissa that houses the tax office! (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

Large firefighting force with 32 men and 13 vehicles is operating in downtown Larissa to put out a fire that broke out at the building that houses the tax offices. On the ground floor of the building are there are restaurants.

The fire broke out at 5:20 at dawn.

The 2nd tax office of Larissa was to be merged by the 1st DOU of Larissa according to the draft of mergers that the government has drafted and concerns 34 tax offices throughout Greece. According to the plan, it was about to move to Philipoupolis, the former building of the historical Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Larissa, which is also home to the 1st tax office.