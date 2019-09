Fire burns in East Attica – Fire Dept calls for evacuation of civilians

The fire broke out a little before noon

A fire broke out in the town of Kalyvia Thorikou in East Atticashortly before 12 noon.

Flames are burning dry vegetation in nearby fields and with fire chiefs are demanding the removal of civilians from their homes in the area.

The fire was reported to have occurred on Thorikou Avenue in Lavreotiki.

Thirty firefighters with 14 vehicles are trying to extinguish the flames while a helicopter is droping water from the air.

A hiking section of the Fire Brigade is also expected in the area.