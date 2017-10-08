Fire & explosions in shopping centre at Moscow! (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

Nearly half the 32 acre building supplies market is being consumed by flames on the outskirts of Moscow.The Sindika market was reportedly full of customers when a fire took hold and explosions ripped through the car park.
At least 3,000 people have been evacuated from the site – which houses 1,200 shops.
Pictures and video posted on social media shows a colossal plume of smoke rising over the skyline.
Firefighters are on the scene battling the fire, which erupted earlier on this afternoon.Explosions erupted from the buildings underground car park as vehicle fuel tanks overheated.
Blocks of flats nearby overlooking the building have been consumed by black smoke.
Helicopters have been dumping water on the blaze which is still raging.
Source: dailystar.co.uk