Fire in Kalivia, Athens: Houses have been evacuated (videos)

The authorities proceeded to the evacuation of the settlement of Feriza, in Kalivia in Attica, after the big fire that broke out at noon in a nearby forest area. At the same time, a boarding school with 30 children in the same area was evacuated.

“The conditions are very difficult, we have been asking the people for half an hour to leave, we hope that everyone has left”, said to protothema.gr, the mayor of Saronikos, Petros Filippou who said that the fire has entered the settlement.

Strong firefighting forces are on the scene. The fire broke out in a forest area, while the attempt to extinguish it is hampered by the very strong winds that blow in the area.

The fire brigade was reinforced and 40 firefighters with 16 vehicles as well as two aircraft and four helicopters are operating in the area with the assistance of volunteers and the local authorities.

At this time, the police has stopped the traffic of vehicles on Anavyssos Avenue in the traffic flow to Kalivia.

