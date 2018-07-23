Three dead! One girl drowned in Rafina, two people burnt to death in Neos Voutzas fire – 10 immigrants missing in flaming chaos (videos-photos)

children camps have been evacuated while some cars have been destroyed

UPD – The director of the National Ambulance Emergency Services (EKAB) Mr Mathiopoulos said the ambulance services collected a charred body in Neos Voutzas speaking to 104.6 THEMA radio.

A 14-year-old girl was pulled from the sea off the coast of Rafina by the crew of the Terra-Jet, which saved another 11 people. The teen girl was dead.

At the same time, information from the Ministry of Health also spoke of a second burnt person who was also collected by EKAB. This information was confirmed by Mr Mathiopoulos to THEMA radio who feared the death toll would rise. Meanwhile, six people, of the 25 injured who have been transferred to hospitals are on life support systems in critical condition.

At the same time, there is a thriller playing out with 10 missing immigrants. According to sources from the Coast Guard, in their panic, the immigrants headed to the sea and from there embarked on a plastic boat to escape the flames.

The region of Attica has been engulfed with fires, as a new front is out of control in Daou Penteli, at the Pikermi – Rafina border, towards Dionysos, as mentioned by the mayor of Rafina – Pikermiou, Vangelis Bournos.

The fire started around 5 pm, and is moving towards Lireios, the Pentelis border with Kalithechnoupolis and Neo Voutzas.

Shortly after 18:15 in the afternoon, the mayor of Rafina – Pikermiou speaking to THEMA 104,6 radio said that the area of Neos Voutzas is being evacuated in the northern part of the settlement.

Mr. Burnous also noted that the front of the fire stretches over 3-4 km. He also said that the causes of the fire were unknown. “At this time it is important to step up the effort to extinguish it,” he said.

Shortly before 19:00 the fire passed Marathon Avenue and entered Mati, where it burned cars and entered the backyards of some houses.

According to the Firefighting sources, several homes have been damaged, while children from camps in Saint Andrew and Zouberry have been evacuated as a precaution.

It is worth noting that at the camps of the Municipality of Athens in Nea Makri there were 621 children who were safely led to the beach.

There are 50 firefighters on te scene, 20 vehicles, one helicopter and three aircraft.