Fire rages near Athens Lamia national highway

A total of 17 fire brigade vehicles and 64 firefighters are battling a raging fire burning on either side of the Athens-Lamia national highway on Friday evening, at the municipality of Martino, Fthiotida, in Central Greece.

The national highway has been closed to traffic at that point due to the high winds spreading the fire, while 4 ground teams, 5 water-dropping aircraft and 1 helicopter are trying to contain the blaze.

Civil Protection Vice-Governor of Central Greece Thanassis Karakatzas told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) that the fire is still hard to contain due to the strong winds.

Traffic police is diverting traffic from the Martino junction to the Kastro junction so that drivers can reach the national highway through the villages of Martino, Larimna, Agios Ioannis and Kokino.

