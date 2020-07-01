Fire underway in Chios (photos-videos)

A forest fire is raging in an agroforestry region in the area of ​​VIAL at the village of Chalkeios on the island of Chios.

Twenty-seven firefighters, nine vehicles, two infantry groups, four helicopters and two aircraft have been mobilised in the fight against the flames.

Strong winds blowing in the area are hampering their efforts to contain the flames.

Empty order in Tholopotami and Sklavia

According to local media, a few hours ago the residents of Tholopotami and Sklavia were evacuated after a decision by the Chios Fire Department, as the main front of the fire is heading towards the vicinity while the strong gusts of wind in the area are making the situation more precarious.

also read

EU refuses entry to Americans due to Covid-19

80% of Turks want Hagia Sophia converted into a Mosque, far-right Yeni Safak poll shows

Besides the fire department, police and army units are also operating in the area.

The residents of the villages are faced with the possibility of wildfires, since, as politischios news site reports, the fires both inside the nearby refugee/ immigration Reception and Identification Center on a daily basis constitute a constant threat.

The Fire Brigade has been called upon to intervene in more than 70 cases which reportedly started from the Refugee Centre.





