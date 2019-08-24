Fires burn in Samos, hotels evacuated (photos) (Upd.)

UPDATE: The number of hotels and that have been evacuated has been increased.

A total of more than 70 people have been evacuated from the nearby beaches by the Coast Guard.

A fire burns in Gytheio, Peloponnese where 25 firefighter operate with 12 vehicles. Two PZL firefighting airplanes and one helicopter were operating until late in the afternoon.

A fire in Samos, near Pythagorion, broke out on Saturday afternoon.

The fire burns a forest area in Mesokampos and four fire-fighting airplanes and two helicopters immediately took off. A total of 21 firefighters operate with 10 vehicles.

According to the island’s mayor Christodoulos Sevastakis, two hotels in the area have been evacuated for precautionary reasons.

At 18:30 the Fire Brigade was reinforced and 31 more firefighters operate in the area with 13 vehicles. At the same time, 88 volunteers with 27 vehicles are on site assisting in the firefighting efforts.