First Cabinet Meeting – “We’re changing the model of governance” (video) (Upd.)

This is the first and only cabinet meeting that will take place in the Parliament as all the following will be taking place in the PM offices at Maximou Palace

The first cabinet meeting of the new government was concluded with a 14-minute speech of the new PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mr. Mitsotakis pointed out the new model of government he wants to apply by saying that “we are changing the governance model”.

Mr. Mitsotakis outlined the 12 priorities of his government as follows:

1. Development

2. Increase of the public property’s value

3. Safety at home, in the country and very soon there will be developments regarding the new leadership of the Hellenic Police

4. Social cohesion and solidarity with the weak

5. Education. “I will visit the Education Ministry on Thursday to discuss the bold plan for the education of the future in which teachers will play a key role”

6. Quality public health for all Greeks

7. A new social contract of state, workers & employers. We send a message across the country that we will not accept deviations from the application of the labor legislation

8. Regeneration of the middle class and reinforcement of its income

9. Environmental protection

10. A Modern digital state

11. A new model of culture & information for the public broadcaster

12. A strong Greece