First confirmed coronavirus case in Greece

The victim is in a hospital in Thessaloniki

The first case of coronavirus in Greece was confirmed in Thessaloniki.

The victim is a 38-year-old woman who had recently travelled to Italy.

According to the head of the Infectious Diseases Team of the Health Ministry, Specialist Sotiris Tsiodras, the woman is in good condition in a special room at AHEPA Hospital and is already receiving antiviral treatment while her relatives have been placed in isolation.

Mr. Tsiodras advised for calm and stressed that all necessary measures had been taken to deal with the case.

Both Mr. Tsiodras and the Ministry of Health recommend that those coming from countries and regions with increased cases of coronavirus adhere to the necessary personal hygiene rules and inform their doctor and the National Public Health Organisation.

In the meantime, another suspected case has been admitted to the People’s Hospital and the genetic material obtained from the Pasteur Institute is being checked. Results are expected early in the afternoon.