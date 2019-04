In a much-heralded scientific breakthrough, a group of astronomers from the Event Horizon Telescope have unveiled the first-ever image of a black hole.

The European Commission, European Research Council, and the Event Horizon Telescope project are holding a press conference to detail the findings of their mission.

Dr Shep Doloman explained that they surveyed M87 in an effort to be able to picture the “supermassive black hole and its core.”

source: rt