First Japanese Visitor Describes European Life (video)

One of the most fascinating things between cultural exchanges across the eons of history is examining these encounters through the eyes of those interacting with others for the first time.

Japanese national icon Fukuzawa Yukichi, after his groundbreaking trip to America, first detailed his perspective of Europe, after the Sakoku period of isolation. He visited England, France, Holland and Russia.

The extract, read by YouTube channel Voice of the Past, is taken from The Autobiography of Fukuzawa Yukichi translated by Eiichi Kiyooka, 1934 edition.

