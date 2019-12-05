First Orthodox Church is built in Tanzania (photos)

The Divine Liturgy took place in the Orthodox Church at an altitude of 2000 meters, in a very remote area in East Africa

The Feast Day of Agios Porphyrios was commemorated on Monday, December 2nd at the first Orthodox Church to be built in Tanzania, in the depths of Africa.

The Divine Liturgy took place in the Orthodox Church at an altitude of 2000 meters, in a very remote area in East Africa.

Headed by the Divine Bishop of Arusha and Central Tanzania, His Grace Agathonikos, placed icons of the Archangels on both sides of the entrance of the Church at Agios Andronicus and Athanasia, the first Orthodox Church in Tanzania.

Read more: greek city times