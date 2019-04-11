First smart-hotel to open in Thessaloniki

Visitors to Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, will be able to experience the first 5-star smart-hotel from August 2020.

An eight-storey building on 24 Monastiriou Street was strategically selected for as the ideal location in a hub of downtown Thessaloniki and was fully converted to house the hotel named ONOMA (meaning ‘name’ in English).

Thanks to smart technology the hotel will offer guests totally customised services catering to each individual want.

A short walk from the Train Station, ONOMA Hotel has a capacity of 83 rooms and a total of 164 beds. It is the latest addition to the renowned Anatolia Hospitality group of the Chrysochoidis family, with a three-generation tradition in the tourism industry.