First video of Loch Ness Monster for the new decade

A veteran Nessie watcher says he recorded Nessie on video

A veteran Nessie watcher who claims to have seen the Loch Ness Monster four times last year has recorded the first official sighting of the decade.

Irish hospital clerk Eoin O’Faodhagain, 55, claims to have seen the legendary creature swimming and splashing about in Urquhart Bay on January 18.

He submitted two clips obtained from a live webcam to the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, which show a dark object moving.

more at dailymail.co.uk