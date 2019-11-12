Fitness Star responds to shamers who say moms shouldn’t show their butts (photos)

Sia Cooper has had enough, y’all. The popular Instagram fitness star — and mother — has over a million followers. And she is sick to death of trolls telling her to “cover up” after she recently posted a playful bikini shot of herself.
“To show your gains you don’t have to show your behind like that, you are a mother, think about what your children see your behind in the future, unfollowed,” wrote one commenter.
View this post on Instagram
The other day, I had posted a photo of myself in this very same bikini and was told to cover up… because I am a mother. Cue the mom-shaming. Since when were moms supposed to hide their bodies? Since when were mothers no longer allowed to feel sexy? How do you think babies even got here in the first place? She went on to say that I should think about what my kids will think of my behind someday. You know what? I want my kids to see a mother who’s body positive. I want my kids to see a mother who’s confident in her own skin. Plus, they love my butt and use it as a bongo when I’m cooking dinner or awkwardly standing in line at the grocery store. 😂 Anyone else, no? There is no rule out there that states you can’t rock a bikini just because you pushed a baby out of your vagina at some point in your life. In fact, that should make you worthy of one and so much more. I grew up with a mom who hated her body. In fact, she also made me hate mine by nitpicking it apart and pointing out every time it had looked like I had gained weight as a teenager. I fought like hell to finally love myself and it wasn’t until a few years ago that I started wearing shorts again in public. I would’ve given anything to have a body positive mama and I make sure that my kids see and feel this positivity everyday-not just with looks but with it all. Sometimes, all a mother needs is to truly FEEL herself. Let’s face it: motherhood can make us feel less than sexy. It leaves us drained, depressed, exhausted, and staring into a mirror, looking at a former shell of ourselves that we barely recognize anymore. And don’t get me started on our postpartum bodies.. it can be harder to celebrate our bodies when they’re covered with stretches marks and loose skin. So mamas, put on your bikinis. You’ve earned it. Every woman deserves to feel comfortable in her own skin without society’s judgy opinions. Let the mom-judging stop. Motherhood is already tough as it is. We are damned if we do, damned if we don’t so stay true to yourself. ✌🏽
Others quickly piled on: “I wonder what your kids will be flaunting in the future now that they know that it is acceptable to post their half naked butt online. Hmm! This is why people keep getting worse and worse. They show the whole world what is meant to be kept in the privacy of their own homes.”
View this post on Instagram
I remember when this photo that was taken of me back in June in the Bahamas. I didn’t share it because I was so worried about my cellulite! I’m sharing it now because I want you ladies to feel empowered and to own your bodies. You are more than your dimples 👏🏽 Wear the damn swimsuit because life is too short! I love you all.
Another complained: “This just in. Women are crazy. They always seek attention.” Niiiiiiice.
Cooper responded to the mom-shamers and misogynist trolls with a long Instagram post defending the photo.
View this post on Instagram
There will always be someone who can’t see your worth. Don’t let that person be you. I am wearing the anti-cellulite leggings from @abs2bfitnessapparel. I love that they are squat proof and super stretchy. Use discount code is SIA for 30% off all leggings on abs2bfitness.com.
Cooper said, “The other day, I had posted a photo of myself in this very same bikini and was told to cover up… because I am a mother. Cue the mom-shaming.
Since when were moms supposed to hide their bodies? Since when were mothers no longer allowed to feel sexy? How do you think babies even got here in the first place?”
