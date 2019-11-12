Fitness Star responds to shamers who say moms shouldn’t show their butts (photos)

“Since when were mothers no longer allowed to feel sexy? How do you think babies even got here in the first place?”

Sia Cooper has had enough, y’all. The popular Instagram fitness star — and mother — has over a million followers. And she is sick to death of trolls telling her to “cover up” after she recently posted a playful bikini shot of herself.

“To show your gains you don’t have to show your behind like that, you are a mother, think about what your children see your behind in the future, unfollowed,” wrote one commenter.

Others quickly piled on: “I wonder what your kids will be flaunting in the future now that they know that it is acceptable to post their half naked butt online. Hmm! This is why people keep getting worse and worse. They show the whole world what is meant to be kept in the privacy of their own homes.”

Another complained: “This just in. Women are crazy. They always seek attention.” Niiiiiiice.

Cooper responded to the mom-shamers and misogynist trolls with a long Instagram post defending the photo.

Cooper said, “The other day, I had posted a photo of myself in this very same bikini and was told to cover up… because I am a mother. Cue the mom-shaming.

Since when were moms supposed to hide their bodies? Since when were mothers no longer allowed to feel sexy? How do you think babies even got here in the first place?”

Read more: she knows