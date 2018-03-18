Five fire-fronts in Avlona, Crete, Peloponnese – 130 fires in 24 hours

There are five main fire fronts across Greece in the first difficult 24-hour period before even the fire-fighting period begins.

Indicative of the difficult situation across the country is the fact that in the last 24 hours firefighters faced a total of 130 forest fires!

Of the 130 fires, most were directly confronted by the firefighting forces, but five remain in progress, but under control, according to the Fire Brigade. The Fire Brigade has issued an announcement stating that in the last few days there have been a number of fires all over Greece, due to the high temperatures for the season and the strong winds. Among other things, arson, either intentionally or negligently, is an offense even during the winter season.

In order to avoid difficult situations and disasters, citizens are urged to “avoid performing agricultural work by using fire, such as burning crop residues and pruning, in areas with abundant low and high vegetation when the weather is such as to favor the event fire”.