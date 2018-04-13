Five hurt as Greek ferry strikes port while docking

The ship, Achaeos, usually ferries passengers between the Saronic island of Aegina and the mainland port of Piraeus

Ferry passengers traveling in Greece’s Saronic Gulf on Friday got a nasty shock when their ship crashed into the island port where it was attempting to dock.

Five people were hurt when the large ferry traveling to the Greek island of Agistri struck the port upon arrival.

The Hellenic Coast Guard said three women and one man were transferred to a clinic on the nearby island of Aegina while another woman was taken to hospital.

It is understood four people have already been discharged from where they were being treated with first aid.

The ship, Achaeos, usually ferries passengers between the Saronic island of Aegina and the mainland port of Piraeus.

There were 198 people on board and an investigation is underway.

Source: greekreporter