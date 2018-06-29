Five killed in shooting at Maryland local newspaper

A shooting at a local newspaper in Maryland has left five people dead and more injured, say officials.

Police said there were multiple fatalities at the scene, and that a suspect was now in custody.

The shooting occurred at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday afternoon.

One reporter has said a gunman shot through a glass door to the office at “multiple employees”.

“We’ve had a terrible shooting incident here this afternoon,” county executive Steve Schuh said in a news conference.

“There are several people who have died from this incident.”

Police said they could not identify the exact weapon at the time. They said the suspect was being interrogated by law enforcement.

Several federal agencies, including the FBI, were involved in responding to the shooting.

