Five tonnes of chloroquine land in Greece from India

The substance will be distributed to pharmaceutical companies to produce drugs which will help in the fight against the Covid-19 virus

The five tonnes of chloroquine ordered by Greece from India arrived in Athens in an effort by Greek authorities to create stockpiles of the drug produced by the substance, which according to the World Health Organisation, is expected to offer some relief to patients with the virus.

The five tonnes of chloroquine arrived on Aegean’s scheduled flight, and according to protothema.gr – which revealed the relevant move by the Ministry of Health – and have already been handed over to Greek pharmaceutical companies to proceed with the preparation of the drugs so that doctors who take care of patients in Greek hospitals have it at their disposal as soon as possible.

