Five years since the murders of George Fountoulis & Manolis Kapelonis (video)

Five years since the murders of George Fountoulis & Manolis Kapelonis

Five years ago to the day George Fountoulis and Manolis Kapelonis were murdered by a far-left terrorist organization.

Two people of unknown identity fired at the members of the Golden Dawn political party outside of their offices in New Heraklion and seriously injuring one more, Alexandros Gerontas, who recovered a few days later.

Although it has been five years since then, the police have failed to bring anyone to justice.

On January 22, 2014, the Greek government offered a reward of 1 million euros for anyone that would help in any way to the arrest of the murderers of Manolis Kapelonis and George Fountoulis.

The day of the murder, two people on a Honda motorcycle wearing a black and a white helmet approached and parked outside a pet shop, very close to the Golden Dawn’s local offices.

The passenger of the machine approached the victims, he opened fire against four people who were at that time on the spot. After he shot them, got on the motorcycle and they left in high speed.

At the crime scene, Counter-Terrorism officers collected 12 9mm cartridges. They turned out to be from a Zastava type pistol.

According to testimonies, 25 meters from the point of attack was another car, which was allegedly a support team for the shooters.

The murder was also covered by foreign media with extensive reports.

George Fountoulis died on the spot while Manolis Kapelonis died shortly after his transfer to the ambulance, while the third victim, Alexandros Gerontas, underwent multiple operations and survived.

The attack was a retaliation for the murder of Pavlos Fyssas three weeks earlier by Golden Dawn member George Roupakias.