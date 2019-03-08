Flat Earthers spend $20.000 trying to prove Earth is flat, accidentally prove it’s round

In what may be one of the most satisfying TV moments we can recall, a group of conspiracy theorists have accidentally spent thousands of dollars to prove that yes, actually, the Earth is round.

The scene in a new Netflix documentary called Behind the Curve, which follows a group of Flat Earthers, a “small but growing contingent of people who firmly believe in a conspiracy to suppress the truth that the Earth is flat”.

One of those Flat Earthers is Bob Knodel, who hosts a YouTube channel entirely dedicated to the theory and who is one of the team relying on a $20,000 laser gyroscope to prove the Earth doesn’t actually rotate.

Except… It does.

“What we found is, when we turned on that gyroscope, we found that we were picking up a drift,” Knodel explains. “A 15-degree per hour drift.

“Now, obviously we were taken aback by that – ‘Wow, that’s kind of a problem’.

