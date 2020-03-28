Flights to and from Holland suspended

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: March 28, 2020

Also flights to and from Germany expect state, health and military flights

The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Chardalias indirectly confirmed on Saturday fears of an increase in outbreaks of the arrival of Greeks from abroad, announcing that air traffic with the Netherlands will be suspended effective tomorrow, Sunday from 3am until April 15. The government also suspended flights to and from Germany (except Athens), with the exception of flights for state, military and health purposes.

