Florida man botched castration of man he met on fetish site!

The sheriff’s department actually joked on its Facebook page that Van Ryswyk “had dropped the ball on this one”

Gary Jon Van Ryswyk is a 74-year-old Florida man facing a felony charge of performing an illegal medical operation after botching a consensual in-home castration on another man he met on a “dark-web fetish website,” police said.

Law enforcement showed up at a Sebring home after someone dialed 911 but hung up the phone, according to police. The “patient” was bleeding heavily when a deputy arrived and he was rushed to a hospital.

Van Ryswyk told investigators that he had met the man on a website for people with a “castration fetish.” He was arrested and charged with “practicing medicine without a license resulting in bodily injury,” which is a second-degree felony. Bond was set at $250,000.

