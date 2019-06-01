Florida man kills partner by mistake during sex

He shot the woman in her upper body

A Florida man is now looking at jail time after he accidentally shot and killed a woman during sex.

Andrew Shinault, 23, was arrested after he shot a woman Sunday afternoon while “engaging in an act of foreplay involving his registered handgun,” according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Shinault shot the woman in her upper body. She was later taken to Brandon Regional Hospital where she died.

Shinault was charged with manslaughter with a weapon and transported to the Orient Road Jail on a $50,000 bond, according to HCSO.

source: nbc-2.com