Flower full moon 2020: How to watch the final supermoon of the year this week

It coincides with Spring blossoms in the northern hemisphere

The final supermoon of 2020 will take place this week, offering sky gazers one last chance to see the full moon at its biggest and brightest.

The rare celestial event – officially referred to as a perigean moon – will see the moon pass by Earth at the closest point of its monthly orbit.

On 7 May, the full moon will pass within 360,000km (224,000 miles) of Earth, making it the fourth moon in a row to be classed as a supermoon.

The time of year means May’s full moon is also traditionally known as a Flower Moon, as it coincides with spring blossoms in the northern hemisphere.

April’s supermoon is known in folklore as the Pink Moon, and lit up the skies over the UK unusually brightly thanks to good weather and lower-than-average air pollution.

See Also:

“Murder hornets” have arrived & here’s what you should know

Even without a telescope or binoculars, it was possible to view craters, basins and other features due to its proximity to Earth.

The moon appeared at its largest at moonrise and moonset as a result of an optical illusion that makes it seem relatively bigger when viewed beside buildings and other objects on the horizon.

Read more: The Independence