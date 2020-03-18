Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s uncle and trainer Roger Mayweather dies at 58

Former world champion and well-known boxing trainer Roger Mayweather, the uncle of Floyd Mayweather Jr., has died at the age of 58 after years of failing health and complications from diabetes. TMZ Sports was first to report the news.

Mayweather was a two-weight world champion. He held the WBA and lineal super featherweight titles from 1983-84 and the WBC light welterweight title from 1987-89. He debuted in 1981 and won 59 of his 72 bouts.

Shortly after his uncle’s death was reported, Floyd Mayweather Jr. released a statement:

“My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring. Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace.

