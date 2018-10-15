Floyd Mayweather responds to Khabib: Get the checkbook out! (video)

Floyd Mayweather has sensationally hinted he is ready to face MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov, telling broadcasters to “get the checkbook out” after the Russian UFC lightweight champ called out the US boxing icon.

In a video posted over the weekend, Nurmagomedov laid down the challenge to Mayweather, citing the pair’s respective undefeated records and proclaiming “in the jungle, there is only one king.”

The retired boxing great, 42, has now tweeted his response, saying “CBS, Showtime and MGM Grand get the checkbook out!” and adding a link to the video featuring Nurmagomedov’s call-out.

Smiling into the camera, the 30-year-old Russian says: “Hey, let’s go Floyd, we have to fight now, 50 and 0 versus 27 and 0, two guys who never lose.

“Let’s go, why not?” the Dagestani fighter adds, before saying: “Because in the jungle, only one king.”

“Of course I’m the king, because he can not drop McGregor, but I drop him easily, that’s why let’s go.”