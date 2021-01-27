Floyd Maywethear: Conor McGregor is loved by public due to racism

Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram after Conor McGregor’s KO by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 dubbing the Irishman “Con Artist McLoser.” He then explained that the way McGregor is being treated by the public following this string of losses compared to the way his undefeated career is viewed proves that racism is still alive.

“The world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated,” Floyd wrote per TMZ. “That just lets you all know that racism still exist.”

“Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up!”

“This is what they hate. It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people.”

Floyd went on to claim that McGregor’s failures in the octagon also ruined his chances at returning to the boxing ring.

“Connor [sic] cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao,” he continued. “Nobody wants to see that, it’s like my leftovers eating leftovers.”

source yahoo.com