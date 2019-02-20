Flu death toll reaches 74

The death toll from the flu virus has reached 74 after 18 more lost their lives in the past week.

According to the latest epidemiological report of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDCP), 18 more influenza deaths and complications were recorded over a week (10 to 17 February) to the long list of this season’s seasonal flu. Overall, the number of people who have lost their lives due to seasonal influenza is 74.

Ten patients have died without admission to the ICU, with authorities not clarifying why this occurred.