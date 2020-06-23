FM Dendias meets with US ambassador Pyatt: “Islands entitled to EEZ & continental shelf”

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with US Ambassador Jeffrey Pyatt, where the US ambassador repeated Washington’s position that the islands are entitled to EEZs and continental shelf, as is the mainland and in accordance with the international law.

At the center of the meeting were the regional issues, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya, according to a relevant post of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on twitter.

“An important opportunity today with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to reiterate our support for a ceasefire in Libya leading to a political resolution & our call for all external parties, including Russia AND Turkey, to stop shipments of arms & jihadists that are deepening the violence. Also affirmed once again our legal understanding that islands are entitled to EEZ and continental shelf, just as mainland”, the American ambassador pointed out in a post on twitter after the meeting.