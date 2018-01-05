FM Kotzias: Suspended neighbouring issues will be resolved in 2018

On the FYROM name issue, Kotzias said the government continues to support and negotiate for a single compound name for all uses

Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Kotzias, said that Greece is determined to resolve suspended problems with northern neighbours.

“2018 is the year when we will find a solution to the problems with our neighbours, which have been suspended for decades. We discussed problems with Albania, which saw positive steps recently, and also about the name issue with Skopje”, Kotzias declared.

His government coalition partner, Panos Kamenos, who provoked a government crisis a few days ago, after stating that they will not accept any solution for their northern neighbour that could contain the name “Macedonia” in it, expressed his optimism about the negotiation platform with Greece’s northern neighbours, Albania and FYROM.

On the FYROM name issue, Kotzias said the government continues to support and negotiate for a single compound name for all uses, which Greece had also proposed at Bucharest.

He added that the government was in favour of consulting with all the parties and political forces in the country on this issue, as well as every citizen seeking a solution to the problems of the country. Asked if he was optimistic and if there was a good atmosphere, he replied: “I am always optimistic”.

Source: Theo Ioannou/greekreporter.com