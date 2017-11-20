Fofi Gennimata receives clear mandate with 56.66%

Fofi Gennimata was voted as the leader of the new centre-left political party under formation, following the results of Sunday’s second round of elections. The DYSI leader received 83,266 votes (56.66%) from a total of 155,500 ballots cast compared to 63,690 (43.34%) her opponent Nikos Androulakis received. After her victory, Mrs. Gennimata said her thoughts were with the families of the victims of the flash floods in western Attica. “I would like to thank the thousands of progressive citizens, who for a second Sunday in a row, gave a strong presence at the ballots”, she said, adding that they had given the new political formation a huge lift. Only 4% of the votes remain to be counted.