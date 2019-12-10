Food delivery worker masturbates in front of woman in Thessaloniki

A food delivery worker in Thessaloniki has been accused of masturbating in front of a woman after arriving at her apartment.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the 28-year-old woman, who had ordered food from a store, received the delivery worker, 50, at her door.

The victim opened the door and saw the suspect masturbating as her doorway as she was taking money out of her wallet to pay him.

The terrified woman immediately alerted the police but the perpetrator had managed to vanish.

On Sunday, police officers from the Kalamaria precinct located and arrested the perpetrator.

A case was filed against him for violating public decency, and the 50-year-old man will stand before the local prosecutor to state his case.