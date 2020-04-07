Food stores and supermarkets open on Sunday due to Easter period

All food chain stores currently operating will remain open under a common hour-schedule from next Sunday, due to the Easter holiday period.

This includes supermarkets or a mini markets and all other food-related shops. Next Sunday, the stores will be open from 10 am to 8 pm. From Holy Monday to Good Friday, the stores will remain open from 7 am to 9 pm while on Holy Saturday their opening hours will be from 7 am to 8 pm.

Meanwhile, speaking to Thema Radio 104.6, Minister for Development and Investments Adonis Georgiadis said that a ministerial decision would be announced later today addressing issues to facilitate the producers of open air markets. The ultimate goal is the smooth distribution of producers’ products in areas such as e.g. Athens, which is currently inaccessible due to measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus.