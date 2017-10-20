Foot fetish model earns 62,000 euros a year! (photos)

A woman has revealed how she makes 62,000 euros a year by posting pictures of her feet on Instagram.

Jessica Gould from Ontario in Canada, snaps photos of her feet and toes in various different positions for her 10,000 followers.

And those who want to request specific pictures of her feet can pay her through a paypal account, which she has detailed in her Instagram bio.

The 32-year-old, who posts under the name Ms Scarlett Vixen, started posting the images after seeing a job advert seeking female foot fetish models.

And since then she has been unindated with messages from men, known as ‘footboys’, who have a fetish for feet.

At first she admits she was shocked by the requests, but now uses them as a way to make her living.

