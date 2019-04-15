Footage from the moment the Libyan MiG-21 is shot down! (video-photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

Two missiles can be seen making their way to the MiG-21

Related Stories

A Libyan Air Force MiG-21 was shot down yesterday by forces of “General Haftar” who besieged the capital Tripoli.

The video shows that two anti-aircraft missiles were launched against the aircraft, probably portable MANPADS SA-7.

The pilots seem to have used their ejected seats as shown by photos of parachutes posted on the internet.

Tags With: