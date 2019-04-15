Footage from the moment the Libyan MiG-21 is shot down! (video-photos)

A Libyan Air Force MiG-21 was shot down yesterday by forces of “General Haftar” who besieged the capital Tripoli.
The video shows that two anti-aircraft missiles were launched against the aircraft, probably portable MANPADS SA-7.
The pilots seem to have used their ejected seats as shown by photos of parachutes posted on the internet.
#Libya– a better video (H/T @ibrafid) of the LNA aircraft shot down over #Tripoli, confirming:
1) 2 missiles were launched
2) Aircraft was a MiG-21
#Libya– photo showing pilot and co-pilot after ejecting from downed LNA aircraft over #Tripoli.
